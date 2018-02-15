Dessert is all that matters at Last Course Ice Cream and Dessert Studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've ever dreamed of having dessert for every meal, well Last Course Ice Cream and Dessert Studio may just be the spot you've been searching for.

The desserts at Last Course had the elegance of a five-star restaurant, but with a unique flair that separates them from anyone else. They took classic loved desserts, deconstructed them, and put them back together to create something you've never seen.

From their Crown Jewel Cheesecake to the dissolving German Chocolate Cake, or the Foster's Banan Taco's or Strawberry Nacho's, there's nothing you won't want to try. Aside from the desserts, they also offer delicious ice cream made with local Winder Dairy and the freshest house-made ingredients. With flavors like Rosemary & Honey, Olive Oil, Strawberry Balsamic, Pear & Blue Cheese, and Jalapeno Berry to name a few, there's something for everyone.

Last Course also strives to preserve the planet by using only sugarcane plates, corn starch utensils and other renewable products in all their locations.

With a location in City Creek and Draper Peaks, a delicious dessert isn't far away.

Visit www.lastcourse.com for more about their desserts or to find a location!