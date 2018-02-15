BEEF CONFETTI TACO SALAD

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
2/3 cup salsa
1/2 cup low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
1 medium tomatoes, chopped (about one cup)
8 cups mixed salad greens
1/2 cup diced bell pepper
1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in salsa; cook 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; keep warm.
Cook's Tip:
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160?°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Line 4 plates with salad greens. Divide beef mixture among 4 plates. Top beef with cheese, tomato, pepper and onion. Garnish with olives and dressing, as desired.
Cook's Tip:
Optional Toppings: sliced ripe olives, prepared ranch or French dressing
Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com