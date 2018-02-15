BEEF CONFETTI TACO SALAD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)2/3 cup salsa1/2 cup low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese1 medium tomatoes, chopped (about one cup)8 cups mixed salad greens1/2 cup diced bell pepper1/4 cup thinly sliced red onionSalt and Pepper, to taste

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in salsa; cook 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; keep warm.

Cook's Tip:

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160?°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Line 4 plates with salad greens. Divide beef mixture among 4 plates. Top beef with cheese, tomato, pepper and onion. Garnish with olives and dressing, as desired.

Cook's Tip:

Optional Toppings: sliced ripe olives, prepared ranch or French dressing

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com