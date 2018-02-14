Spanish Fork man arrested twice on same day for violating protective order, police say

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork Police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of violating a protective order 141 times, and the same suspect is accused of violating the protective order 41 times in a different case.

According to a probable cause statement, 35-year-old Dustin Kim Larsen is prohibited from contacting his ex-wife. But the woman told police that Larsen has continuously contacted her by calling and sending text messages.

“The victim responds to [Larsen] as she fears that [Larsen] could act out against her if she doesn’t respond to him,” the statement said. “The victim has expressed she believes that [Larsen] is unpredictable and she has a genuine concern for her safety.”

Police arrested Larsen early Tuesday morning on 161 counts of violation of a protective order and one count of forgery.

According to a second probable cause statement, Larsen bailed out of jail around 2 p.m. Tuesday – about eight hours after he was booked.

Larsen is accused of making five more attempts to contact the victim after he was released – twice by Facebook Messenger phone calls, twice by text message and once by a cellular phone call.

“The text messages stated ‘Dcfs just called me call me back’ and ‘so what’s the deal’,” according to police.

Due to prior convictions, police said, the five new protective order violations were enhanced from class A misdemeanors to third-degree felonies.

Upon his second arrival at Utah County Jail Tuesday, police read Larsen his Miranda rights and he agreed to speak with them, the second probable cause statement said.

“Before I could ask [Larsen] my first question he stated he did text the victim after being released from jail,” an officer wrote in the second statement.