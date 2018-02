SALT LAKE CITY — One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire at a Salt Lake City home.

A representative for the Salt Lake City Fire Department said the fire occurred at 59 S 800 W.

Officials have closed off 800 W between 100 S and North Temple as firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Other details about the fire and the victim were not immediately available. Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.