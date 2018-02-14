× Jazz beat Suns 107-97 to extend winning streak to 11

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz extended their league-best winning streak to 11 Wednesday with a win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz held off the Suns to win 107-97 in front of the hometown crowd in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring with 24 points, which included a clutch 3-point shot with less than a minute on the game clock and under 3 seconds on the shot clock.

Royce O’Neale chipped in 19 points while Derrick Favors contributed 18.

The Jazz had extended their streak to 10 games Monday night with a 101-99 win over San Antonio. The team plays next after the All-Star break on February 23 vs the Portland Trail Blazers.