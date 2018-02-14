Golfer Bill Haas injured in Ferrari crash that killed 1 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – The driver of a Ferrari carrying pro golfer Bill Haas was killed after crashing and rolling the Italian sports car in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood, police said.

Police did not identify the driver in Tuesday night’s accident, but a statement from the PGA Tour and Haas’ manager, Allen Hobbs, said it was a member of a family with whom Haas was staying for the Genesis Open.

The Ferrari clipped a Toyota SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson before colliding with a BMW, Los Angeles Police Detective Jeff Fischer told CNN affiliate KTLA. The SUV suffered only minor damage.

“If you look at the scene, you see scrub marks,” Fischer told the station. “I believe there was a little bit of speed to it.”

Haas, 35, was supposed to tee off Thursday in the golf tournament. The Riviera Country Club hosting the Open is just a few minutes’ drive from Pacific Palisades. Haas is currently ranked 67th in the world.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and — more importantly — his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” the statement said.

A 50-year-old woman was also injured and transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It’s not clear what vehicle she was traveling in.

Though the statement says Haas avoided serious injury, the fire department said the golfer was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The Ferrari’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haas will withdraw from the Genesis Open so he can recover at home in Greenville, South Carolina, the PGA and his agent said.

CNN attempted to reach a representative for Wilson but has not yet gotten a response.