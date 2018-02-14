Crews from several agencies respond to field fire along Jordan River

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Firefighters from several agencies are responding to a field fire in the Jordan River bottoms near 3900 South.

Crews from Unified Fire Authority, West Valley Fire, Salt Lake Fire and South Salt Lake Fire are responding to the blaze, according to UFA.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 7:30 p.m.

Matt McFarland, UFA, says there is a homeless camp in the vicinity, and firefighters are working to make sure all occupants are clear of the scene.

He said the fire is near the Riverbend Apartments, but at this time those units are not in danger from the fire.

Further details about the cause and size of the fire were not immediately available. Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.