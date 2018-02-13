VW bug decorating tree taken down by Clearfield City officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARFIELD, Utah - A VW beetle, that brought many people in a community joy, came down from a tree at a Clearfield residence Tuesday.

Janet Zettel, the owner of "Lucy" the bug, put the car in the tree last December with her husband.

"We do different things," Zettel said.

Lucy being in Zettel's tree has become a staple of the community for many local residents. Still, one formal complaint submitted allowed the city to call the car in the tree a nuisance. They ordered that Lucy be taken down.

"I'm sad," Zettel said. "It's brought a lot of joy to a lot of people."

Neighbors gathered seven hundred signatures in an attempt to keep the car in the tree, but the city won and took Lucy down.

"If a car is inoperable or unregistered, it should be in an enclosed place," Trevor Cahoon, Communications Coordinator for Clearfield City said.

Despite the rules, Zettel is still sad that Lucy bugged enough people to have to be taken down.