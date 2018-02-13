Vegans say they make better lovers, cuddle outside City Creek

SALT LAKE CITY – Two “nearly naked” members of People for the Ethical Treating of Animals (PETA) cuddled outside the City Creek CenterTuesday afternoon to send a message to the public that eating meat may hinder sexual performance.

The couple cuddled in skimpy clothing despite the cold weather and held signs reading, “Vegans Make Better Lovers.”

“What goes on in the kitchen has a lot to do with what goes on—or doesn’t—in the bedroom,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA’s message is that whether you’re after a sizzling physique or an increase in stamina, going vegan is a great way to boost performance.”

PETA said eating meat can decrease blood flow to the body’s organs, which may hinder sexual performance in both men and women.

“Peta wants to remind people that they can get a boost in the bedroom by going vegan,” Tricia Lebkuecher said, a PETA campaigner. “The cholesterol in meat, dairy and eggs restricts blood flow to all of the body’s organs, not just the heart.”

Pictures of the cuddle session can be seen below: