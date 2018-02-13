SL County Mayor tells Legislature no homeless shelter without funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY - In a speech praising every county department from Parks and Recreation and Waste Management to Accounting, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams slipped in an ultimatum to the Utah legislature.

Or at least a reiteration of an ultimatum.

"I'm repeating my pledge today, that until the legislature passes, a bill to address the impacts on cities that host resource centers, we won't break ground in South Salt Lake," said McAdams.

Currently, there is not a bill in the legislature to provide support and financial assistance for cities that take on a Homeless Resource Center. The legislative session ends March 8th.