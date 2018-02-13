Robot dog is creepiest doorman you have ever seen

It’s either a brilliant advancement in technology… or the opening of future horror movies.

The brainiacs at Boston Dynamics released video of possibly the creepiest doorman we’ve ever seen.

It’s their SpotMini outfitted with an arm which can — and does — open doors.

The act may be a simple feat for humans but it’s a complex series of steps for a robot, the company said.

Does this mean the end is near?

Possibly. At least we know when the robot overlords finally trigger the apocalypse, they’ll be polite about it.