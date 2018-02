Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONG KONG - The internet is going hog wild about this "Pigzilla" caught on camera with his three little pigs.

If you have ever needed an excuse not to take out the trash, this is it.

This video of a giant wild boar scrounging for food for his babies in Hong Kong is going viral on social media.

You can see the three piglets patiently keeping watch as their dad stands on two legs to hunt through the garbage.

A witness recorded the video near a primary school in China.