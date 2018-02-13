× Motorcyclist crashes into school bus head-on in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – A 21-year-old man suffered extensive head injuries after hitting the side of a school bus head-on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Det. Dane Ventrano with the Lone Peak Police Department, the man was riding a “bullet bike” style motorcycle, when he hit the side of the bus around 2:30 p.m. The bus was had 20 students on it and was turning from North County Blvd onto Killarney Dr. near Lone Peak High school.

Ventrano said that the motorcyclist suffered significant head injuries despite the fact that he was wearing a helmet. He was taken to Utah Valley Hospital, then later transferred to American Fork Hospital.

It was unclear what caused the accident, but Ventrano stated that no citations were issued to the motorcyclist or the school bus driver.