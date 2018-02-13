Man shot in hand at Taylorsville hotel not cooperating with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Taylorsville that left one man injured.

Unified Police got a call about gunshots near 5600 S. Redwood Rd. at about 5:30 a.m.

Officers said a man in his thirties had been shot in the hand and walked to a nearby gas station for help.

Police said they followed the blood trail back to the Crossland Economy Studio extended stay hotel.

The room was registered to two people; neither of whom was there when police arrived.

The victim is in the hospital where police say he is not cooperating.

Police have not confirmed his identity or said if they are searching for suspects at this time.