Heartbreaking photo shows fallen officer’s K9 partner

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A new photo posted on the Ohio Going Blue Facebook page shows the K9 belonging to one of two Westerville police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

Sam was the K9 partner of Officer Eric Joering. According to the post, the dog was in Joering’s cruiser when the deadly shooting happened.

Officer Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot and killed Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Officer Morelli grew up in Massillon.

According to the post, Joering’s dog is staying with his original trainer.

“He says Sam is doing ok,” the post said. “But his heart is broken too.”

According to WCMH in Columbus, Officer Joering’s family can choose to keep Sam.