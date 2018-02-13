Gas station clerk saves kidnapped woman by reading her lips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville gas station clerk helped save a kidnapped woman after reading her lips while she was trapped in a car.

The incident happened early Sunday morning. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Kangaroo Express employee saw a woman sitting in a car mouthing the word “help.” The clerk immediately called 911 to alert police and describe the vehicle. Authorities later found the car and arrested the suspect.

The female victim told police that she was walking between two bars when the suspect pulled up and offered her a ride. She originally thought she recognized him. When he began driving the wrong way, she started to feel unsafe and tried to leave the vehicle at the Kangaroo gas station.

That’s when the suspect grabbed her hair and wouldn’t let her leave the car. Luckily, the clerk saw her in the parking lot.

The suspect, Jose Ramos Sandoval, was arrested for false imprisonment, fleeing police, and violation of probation. He is due in court next month.