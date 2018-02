× Family loses home in Ogden fire, cause under investigation

OGDEN, Utah – A house fire is under investigation in Ogden after a family lost their home early Tuesday morning.

Ogden fire crews were called to the fire at 518 North St. just after 1 a.m.

The family was able to get out of the home unharmed.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames.

The damage is estimated at about $100,000.

Officials are investigating what sparked the fire.