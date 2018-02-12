× SLC burglary and police chase ends with suspects arrested in West Valley

SALT LAKE CITY – Two people are in custody after a burglary and police chase overnight.

Salt Lake City Police said they were called to a burglary near 700 S. 900 W. at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived and confronted suspects in two cars.

Salt Lake Police said the suspects fired at officers and officers returned fire; no one was injured.

The suspects sped off in different directions.

Officers later caught up with one of the suspect’s cars near I-215 and 2100 N.

Police arrested two people who were inside.

Authorities found the other suspect’s car abandoned in West Valley City.

The names of those involved have not been confirmed.