Shoplifter leads officers on pursuit and K-9 chase in Salt Lake

Salt Lake City – A shoplifting suspect led officers on foot pursuit near Brickyard Plaza in Salt Lake City Sunday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, William Avery, 34, was stopped after allegedly shoplifting items while in a local business. Officers attempted to contact Avery when he fled on foot through a parking lot. The suspect then vaulted a wall, and officers lost visual contact.

After officers lost sight of Avery police said they set up a containment, and called for a K-9 officer assist in looking for him.

Police said one of the K-9 units was able to locate Avery who was reportedly hiding underneath a camping trailer in the backyard of a residence.

Avery was taken to jail for retail theft, fleeing, paraphernalia charges and additional warrants.