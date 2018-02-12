MISSING: South Jordan Police ask help finding missing, endangered teen

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – South Jordan Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered teen from South Jordan.

Officers said 14-year-old McKinley Richards was last seen leaving her home at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was wearing a black Adidas hoodie and sweatpants.

Authorities said Richards requires medication and may be in danger if she is not found soon.

The South Jordan Police Dept. is asking anyone with information to call (801) 840-4000.