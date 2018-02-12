Layton Police asking help finding missing man who has autism

LAYTON, Utah – The Layton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has autism and is missing in Layton.

Officers said 24-year-old Daniel Recksiek is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with short reddish-blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, dark jeans and black tennis shoes.

Officers said he likes UTA TRAX, FrontRunner and libraries.

He is not dressed for the weather and has not taken his medication, police said.

Call Layton Police with any information at (801) 497-8300.