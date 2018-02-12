× Jazz extend win streak to 10 games with 101-99 victory over Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell led a fourth quarter rally for the Utah Jazz in a 101-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The victory gives the Jazz a 10-game winning streak. Mitchell scored two go-ahead shots with under a minute to play, and he finished with a game-high 25 points.

The Spurs put themselves in position to win the game in the fourth quarter when they took an 83-70 lead with 9:29 to play. But the Jazz chipped away at the lead and tied it up at 87-87 with a 3-pointer from Mitchell.

Joe Ingles was 4-6 from 3-point range and he finished with 20 points. Derrick Favors added 19 and Jae Crowder scored 14 off the bench in his second game since the Jazz acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

10 straight wins is the longest winning streak for the Jazz since they won 12 in a row in the 2008-09 season.

The Jazz are now 29-28. They’ll host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.