Fire caused by fireworks affecting I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – A fire sparked by fireworks was affecting the roadway on westbound I-80 near mile point 154 in Summit County Monday afternoon.

According to the North Summit Fire District, the Wanship fire was close to the freeway, causing traffic delays and lane closures.

The fire was contained to two acres around 4:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, the fire district said. The Utah Highway Patrol and Park City Fire District also assisted in containing the fire, which was said to be caused by fireworks.

Details regarding who started the fire were unknown at the time of this report.