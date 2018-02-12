Ogden family in shock after two-year-old dies suddenly from croup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - An Ogden couple says their two year old passed away from croup, just days after being sent home from the doctors.

“Having to go pick out his casket, no parent should ever have to do that,” said Cynthia Johns.

It is extremely rare for a child to die from croup, but it's a heartbreaking reality one the Johns are facing. They have six children, and have dealt with croup before. They immediately recognized the bark like cough when their two year old started getting sick.

“He came into the world so fast and he left so fast,” Cynthia said.

The past three days have been a blur for the family.

“He was the first one to greet me when I came home from work, he would be so excited to see me,” Daniel Johns said.

It was Wednesday when Jamison's parents noticed his bark-like cough.

“He was really barky and he's had croup before, so automatically I gave him a breathing treatment,” Cynthia said.

The next day Cynthia and Daniel took Jamison to the doctor.

“They ran a strep test, an RSV test and flu test and he came back negative for all of them,” Cynthia said.

The doctor sent her home with medicine for croup, a condition that blocks the airways and causes a cough.

“His breathing was so hard. Later that night he didn't want to eat he quit drinking his juice and then all he wanted to do was lay down,” Cynthia said.

They gave him medicine and finally he fell asleep Friday, but Jamison never woke up the next morning.

“A nightmare,” Cynthia said. “I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy.”

The Johns are sharing their loss as a warning to other parents. Although it's rare for young children to die from croup, it does happen. A heartbreaking reality they now know all too well.

“I just bought him a sweater that he picked out ninja turtles that was maybe a little bit bigger than he was that I was expecting him to grow into,” Daniel said.

The family is now overwhelmed with funeral costs, their loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page.

For more information on croup, visit https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/croup/symptoms-causes/syc-20350348.