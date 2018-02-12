× Dog, cat and raccoon mauled following cougar sighting in Provo

PROVO, Utah – Provo Animal Control Officers were seeking a cougar that was sighted in a local neighborhood, that may have killed three animals.

According to a post made by the Provo Police Department, the animal was seen by a resident two weeks ago. The resident told police that the animal was in her backyard near 2700 N and Foothill Dr.

On Monday, police reported that a resident on the same block found three animal carcasses in their yard. A dog, a cat and a raccoon were all found maulled and partially consumed.

“D.W.R. is examining those animals to determine if they were in fact killed by a cougar,” police wrote.

Provo Police reminded the public that seeing a cougar is rare, but still possible:

“Reminder, we all share habitat with Utah wildlife. It’s one of the great things about living in Provo. Cougars are secretive animals and nocturnal hunters so sightings are very rare, but if you see one in the city please call the police or the Division of Wildlife Resources. Here is the best advice from our state wildlife managers about staying safe in cougar country:” https://wildlife.utah.gov/learn-mo…/living-with-cougars.html