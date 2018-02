SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Fire Department confirmed that crews were fighting a structure fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters told Fox13 that no one had been injured during the incident.

According to a tweet by the fire department, the fire was on 1334 E. Zenith Ave. (2910 South).

The fire department urged the public to avoid Highland Dr. from 1300 S. to 2900 S.

UPDATE: Please avoid Highland Dr. (around 1300 East) between 1300 South and 2900 South. Crews are responding to a house fire. pic.twitter.com/QRmortkity — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) February 12, 2018

Details regarding the cause of the fire were not available at the time of this report.