Crash on SR-38 in Brigham City sends three to hospital

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – An accident and subsequent car fire Monday sent three people to the hospital, with one person suffering multiple broken bones.

According to the Lt. Lee Perry of the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. A Honda Civic was heading northbound on SR-38, and attempted to pass a Corrinne City utility truck in a no-passing zone. The civic struck a GMC Suburban heading southbound head-on, then struck the utility truck and forced it off the road.

Perry said the GMC Suburban caught on fire after the accident, but the two occupants were able to escape the vehicle without sustaining injuries. The occupants of the GMC were identified as two teenagers from Honeyville. They were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Perry said.

Perry stated that the driver of the civic, a 20-year-old male from Brigham City, had to be extricated from the vehicle, and suffered “multiple broken bones.” The passengers of the Corinne City vehicle were uninjured from the crash.

The southbound lane of SR-38 was closed for approximately one hour Monday morning, as crews worked to clean up the scene of the accident.