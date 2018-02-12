× Caught on camera: Unified Police seek suspects in Millcreek burglaries

MILLCREEK, Utah – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is looking to identify two suspects who are believed to be responsible for several burglaries in the Canyon Rim area of Millcreek.

Police released videos that depict the suspects, all taken from home security systems. UPD alleges that on Jan. 14, the individuals burglarized a home through a rear door, and several items were taken. Around the same time, police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the same area.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, police stated that a male rang the doorbell at a second residence:

The security system of the residence was activated, and police say the male was seen on camera going to the garage are of the home, getting on his stomach and peering through the partially opened garage door:

The suspect then left in a silver Nissan Pathfinder that was driven by another unidentified individual.

"Detectives believe these suspects may be responsible for the previous mentioned burglary, and possibly more," UPD said in a statement.

The male in the video is described as a light skinned, skinny, and bald. Anyone with information may remain anonymous and is asked to call 385-468-9629.