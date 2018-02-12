× Canadian man arrested in connection to Utah child pornography case

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario – A Canadian man was arrested as a result of an investigation by the Davis County Sheriff’s office, after a local doctor faced federal child pornography charges in 2017.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, 37 year old Marc Seguin was arrested on Feb. 7, and charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography. The arrest was a direct result of an ongoing investigation by the Davis County Sherriff’s Office and the Davis County Attorney’s Office, regional police said.

Bountiful doctor Nathan Ward, 55, was indicted on three separate charges of production, possession and distribution of child pornography in Sept. of 2017. An additional individual, 41-year-old Robert Edwin Francis, was also arrested and sentenced for receipt of child pornography in Nov. 2017. After both men were arrested, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the online communications of the two men, attempting to identify additional suspects in the distribution of child pornography.

“In December of 2017, the Davis County Sherriff’s Office and the Davis County Attorney’s Office contacted the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit for assistance in investigating a Niagara resident connected to the ongoing investigation in Utah,” the regional police service said.

Police were led to the home of Seguin, where they arrested him. “A number of computer systems and storage media were seized [from Seguin] and forensically examined,” police said.