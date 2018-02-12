× One person killed in Saratoga Springs car accident

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – The City of Saratoga Springs said that a crash that killed one caused downed power lines on Redwood Road Monday afternoon forcing road closures and traffic delays.

According to David Johnson with the City of Saratoga Springs, one individual was confirmed dead as a result of the incident. Details regarding what caused the accident were unavailable at the time of this report.

The accident happened on South Redwood Road, near mile marker 25. Saratoga Springs said in a tweet that both directions of Redwood Road would be closed for up to two hours, while power crews remove downed wires.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department’s Major Accident Team was also on the scene of the accident conducting an investigation.

This is an ongoing story. For latest updates and information, visit www.fox13now.com.