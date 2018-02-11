× Man rescued after motorcycle crash in Tooele county

SKULL VALLEY – A father-son motorcycle ride turned into a search and rescue mission after the pair was separated Saturday night.

When the father went to get more fuel for his son’s motorcycle and never returned, the son was forced to reach out to search and rescue teams.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the son walked back to their truck and found the gas canister untouched so crews were forced to backtrack and locate the father.

Around 9 p.m. a search and rescue helicopter began its search of the area, police say they found him about two hours later.

Emergency responders say he wrecked his motorcycle and suffered neck and back injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.