Family displaced after fire at duplex in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah – A family was displaced after a duplex caught fire in Grantsville Sunday afternoon.

Chief Travis Daniels of the Grantsville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near 600 East and Hunter Way.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, firefighters believe it began on the patio.

“It looks like it started off the patio, but it worked its way in between the floors—in the ceiling area of the basement,” Daniels said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and contained the damage to a portion of the structure.

One family living in the duplex was displaced, but Daniels said a building inspector cleared the second family to return to their portion of the residence.

“We were able to keep it contained to the area of the fire origin,” Daniels said of the fire.