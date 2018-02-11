1 dead, 2 seriously injured after car goes off I-215 overpass in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- One person was killed and two others are in serious to critical condition after troopers say a car went off an I-215 overpass and landed on another vehicle on 3500 South in West Valley City.

Sgt. Brady Zaugg with the Utah Highway Patrol said preliminary information indicates one vehicle went off the the overpass and may have landed on another vehicle.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the crash around 4:30 p.m.

Zaugg said at least one person was killed and two others are in serious to critical condition.

UDOT says 3500 South is closed in both directions at 2400 West as crews respond.

This is a developing story, check back for updates and watch Fox 13 News at Five for the latest information.