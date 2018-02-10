× Helicopter with at least 7 aboard crashes in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Arizona — A helicopter with at least seven people aboard crashed in the Grand Canyon Saturday, with local media sources reporting at least three people were killed.

Allen Kenitzer, FAA Office of Communications, stated the crash occurred Saturday afternoon. He said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed under unknown circumstances in the Grand Canyon.

Kenitzer says local authorities say at least seven people were aboard the aircraft. He confirms the helicopter “sustained substantial damage.”

ABC 15 Arizona reports that dispatchers at the Hualapai Department of Emergency Services confirm three people were killed and others were injured.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

