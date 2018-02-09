Wanted with Scott McKane: Thefts, fraud, and attempts to blow up ATMs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's first case, the Park City Police Department is seeking information on a suspect who they say stole $1,000 worth of cosmetics from a store. This incident occurred during the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call (435) 615-5500.

The Murray Police Department is seeking information on two suspects who took $140 of donation money from the Humane Society of Utah. Anyone who recognizes these suspects can contact the Murray police at (801) 264-2673.

Orem police officials say two suspects bought thousands of dollars worth of electronics and gift cards with stolen credit cards. The individuals also bought several Lynn Wilson beef and bean burritos with the cards. Anyone with information can call Orem police at (801) 229-7070, or message the department on their Facebook.

The last set of suspects this week are wanted by the FBI for attempting to blow up several ATMs in Salt Lake City and West Jordan. In each attempt the suspects were unsuccessful, and were not able to break into the ATM's. Authorities have gotten a large amount of tips on these individuals, but are asking for additional assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office or police department.