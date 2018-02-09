× Man arrested after SWAT situation at Sandy apartment

SANDY, Utah – An 18-year-old man is in custody after a SWAT situation at a Sandy apartment complex early Friday morning.

Police said Dominic Curran-Weber, 18, is currently homeless and went to his parents’ apartment near 8176 S. 1300 E. to see if he could sleep there for the night.

Curran-Weber wasn’t allowed in and then tried to get into the apartment through a sliding glass door at about 3 a.m.

His father confronted him and that’s when Curran-Weber pulled a gun on him.

The son ran from the apartment and got into his car, which is not drivable, in the apartment parking lot.

He was sleeping in the car when the SWAT team arrived and refused to get out of the car.

The SWAT team used tear gas to eventually get Curran-Weber to surrender.

Officers arrested Curran-Weber and no one was injured.

18 yr old homeless male taken into custody at Liberty Heights Apartment complex following a domestic dispute where a handgun was displayed. No injuries. Police are finishing their investigation. The area is safe. — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) February 9, 2018