Ogden’s real time crime center yielding real big results

OGDEN, Utah – Technology is changing the game when it comes to fighting crime in Ogden.

Since opening the real-time Crime Center in 2011, the department is seeing some positive results.

There are more than 1,200 surveillance cameras scattered throughout Ogden. Police are able to utilize these tools to track crime more quickly.

Inside the crime center, analysts monitor those cameras and dispatch calls.

“It's a tool that utilizes data analysis and crime statistics to support operations in the field,” said Captain Danielle Croyle, Ogden City Police Department.

The data shows trends in crimes, where they’re happening, and where officers should be deployed. As police actively conduct investigations, the information becomes crucial.

“As things are evolving you have intel analysts in front of a computer pulling up information at a rapid pace. That's the benefit, and it helps solve the case in a quicker manner,” said Sgt. Justin Gorman, Ogden City Police.

Josh Terry is one the crime analysts.

“Having some formal military experience, I like catching bad guys," Terry said.

In October, he helped police orchestrate the quick capture of a kidnapping suspect in Morgan County.

“A father called in and reported his 2-year-old son had been kidnapped,” Gorman said.

They contacted the company who rented the suspect a car. And through OnStar, police tracked him down.

“They were able to respond, locate the vehicle and reunite the child with his father,” Gorman said.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know. Parents can sleep easier,” said Terry.

Instantaneous access to real-time surveillance video can bring up privacy concerns for some residents, but police say the info is used only when it helps with investigations.

“It’s really case specific,” Croyle said.

So far, they’ve seen more benefits than drawbacks.

“If someone is looking over my shoulder, watching and helping, more power to that individual or entity,” Terry said.

With technology constantly evolving, Ogden Police are always looking at new technology to improve their operation. But they said it all comes down to what they can afford.