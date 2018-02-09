× ‘Heavenly Being’: Joe Wren releases book detailing near-death experience

OGDEN, Utah — Fox 13 feature reporter and former sportscaster Joe Wren has published a book after he suffered a massive heart attack in September of 2016.

Wren collapsed while playing pickle ball in a park in Ogden. Although he survived his heart attack, Wren believes he was close enough to death to have had experienced just a bit of what awaits us all, as detailed in the excerpt below:

“YELL OUT, 9-1-1!” was the utterly unmistakable shout I heard. Yet, miraculously, it hadn’t come from any earthly being. This heartfelt and solemn warning came as a direct gift from the Lord Almighty through the Holy Ghost. No Earthly being would have or could have gained my absolute and immediate attention, even as I precariously hovered in such a cadaverous condition. In fact, though dying, my body felt consumed by the Holy Spirit, making it so undeniably clear, even in those final seconds before death, that I heard, listened, and obeyed.”

“Heavenly Being: A witness to glorious life after death” is available for sale online via Amazon and at Barnes and Noble stores.