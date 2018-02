Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Girly, AKA Bambi.

She's a beautiful 4-year-old mauve colored Chihuahua. She's extremely playful but a little skittish by nature. Once you give her a few minutes, she'll be your new best friend.

She's doggie door trained, good with other dogs, and was rescued from a high-kill shelter after being there for 3 weeks. Her adoption fee is $200.

To adopt, donate, or get more information, visit www.hearts4paws.org