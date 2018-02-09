Experts offer warning about growing popularity of new vaping device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A new electronic cigarette device is popping up in classrooms virtually undetected.

"It's become very popular; it's quite the craze," said Dylan Lewman, an employee at Vape Avenue in Salt Lake City.

The store he works at is just one of a handful of locations in the area that sell the device. He says the device, called a Juul, is smaller, slimmer and can plug into a USB port. And because it looks like a thumb drive, teachers don't even realize what they are.

"We are doing our best to educate our schools to make sure they are aware of the latest trends with the youth," said Ronald "Steve" Hanson, with Salt Lake County's Health Department.

Weber School District confirms they've spotted the devices, and officials from Salt Lake County and Jordan School Districts say they are on the lookout for them.

"If you're not a smoker, and you're hopping into a Juul, you're probably going down the wrong alley," Lewman said.

He said the device is intended to help adults quit smoking. However, if they get in the hands of underage kids, it could be a problem. The device is said to contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.