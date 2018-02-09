Chocolate Molten Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

11 ounces butter (2 3/4 sticks)

10 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

6 eggs

6 egg yolks

3 cups confectioners' sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

12 each 8 Oz aluminum tins or ramekins

12 Large Strawberries, diced small

1/4 Cup Powdered Sugar

¼ Cup Grand Marnier

Whipped Cream or Vanilla Ice-cream

Mix the strawberries with sugar and liquor and macerate in the fridge for a few minutes. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Grease the tins and set aside. In a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the butter and chocolate together, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, yolks, and sugar. Whisk the egg mixture into chocolate mixture; then whisk in the flour. Fill the tins with the batter and bake for 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate immediately and serve with strawberries and cream. Enjoy

Sponsor: Roth Living