Charges filed against Herriman shooting suspect who injured deputy

HERRIMAN, Utah – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man accused in a shooting, burglary and robbery in Herriman.

The DA’s office has charged Justin Gary Llewelyn for his role in a crime spree that started Jan. 20.

Unified Police said an officer was investigating reports of car burglaries when he saw Llewelyn,

The officer ordered Llewelyn to stop, heard him fire gunshots and said Llewelyn shot at him.

According to police, Llewelyn ran from the area and broke into a man’s home.

Court documents state Llewelyn shot the homeowner, Steven Smith, in the chest and stole his car.

That led to a days-long manhunt ending with officers arresting Llewelyn in Utah County.

Llewelyn is facing the following charges:

• Two counts of Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Murder, First Degree Felonies (one count for Mr. Llewelyn’s alleged attempt to kill Officer Weeks, and one count for Mr. Llewelyn’s alleged attempt to kill Mr. Smith)

• One count of Aggravated Robbery, a First Degree Felony, for Mr. Llewelyn’s alleged unlawful theft of Mr. Smith’s vehicle and causing serious bodily injury while allegedly doing so and or using a dangerous weapon.

• One count of Aggravated Burglary, a First Degree Felony, for Mr. Llewelyn’s alleged unlawful entry into Mr. Smith’s home with a dangerous weapon with the intent to commit a theft and/or assault.

• One count of Criminal Mischief, a Third Degree Felony for Mr. Llewelyn’s alleged damage he caused to Mr. Smith’s truck.

• One count of Failure to Stop at the Command of a Law Officer, a Class A Misdemeanor, for Mr. Llewelyn allegedly running away when Sgt. Wilson ordered him to stop.

If convicted, Llewelyn could be sentenced to life in prison.

The DA’s office also filed charges against Misty Nichole Case Llewelyn and Tasha Rae Llewelyn, his sister and mother, for their alleged roles.

They are each facing obstruction of justice charges.

Officers said they are accused of making false statements to authorities and encouraging others to do the same in an effort to hinder the investigation.

Llewelyn’s aunt, Keria Jessica Hartley-Johnson, was previously charged with obstructing the investigation.