‘Beacon of Hope’ to light up in Salt Lake City in honor of Jon Huntsman Sr.

SALT LAKE CITY — A new lighting installation at Huntsman Cancer Institute will honor Jon Huntsman Sr., and the “Beacon of Hope” was set to be lit for the first time Friday at sunset.

According to Huntsman Cancer Institute, the installation is located within an architectural feature on the west facade of the original HCI research building and can be viewed from the outside.

The new installation will be lit for the first time at sunset Friday to commemorate the memorial services planned in honor of Huntsman this weekend.

The press release from HCI states the “Beacon of Hope” was an idea originally proposed by Huntsman himself, who envisioned a shaft of light symbolizing HCI’s commitment to their work to cure cancer.

“Jon M. Huntsman started a movement that completely transformed the landscape for cancer research and care in Utah and beyond,” says Mary Beckerle, PhD, CEO and Director of HCI. “This new installation will remind us of how Jon inspired millions to band together against this disease. Here at HCI, we are recommitting ourselves to continue what he started. We will not rest until cancer is defeated.”

The new installation will be lit “sunset to sunrise” starting February 9. Future improvements planned for the beacon will make it visible in clear weather conditions from as far away as I-15 on the north-west side of Salt Lake City, according to HCI.

Huntsman Sr. died February 2 at the age of 80.