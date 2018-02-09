A romantic date night at Station Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Station Park offers a 'Bundle of Love' for Valentine`s Day. Enjoy a date night with your loved one by experiencing the fun and romance of Station Park.

Sanctuary Aveda Day Spa

Choose from health, beauty and spa treatments that include a couple`s massage followed by 30 minutes in a Japanese-inspired soaking tub. Perfect for special occasions, like Valentine`s Day.

Harmon`s Cooking Class

Choose from an assortment of classes such as All Things Chocolate, Seafood Spectacular or Pastry 101 and learn culinary skills together. Tastings included.

Dinner and a Movie

Dine at the Blue Lemon, Parkstone Wood Kitchen, Twigs Bistro or other great eateries before catching the latest movie at Cinemark Theater...all a short stroll from Station Park`s magical Fountain Square.

As You Wish Pottery

Create a fun keepsake with your sweetheart at Utah`s premier paint-your-own-pottery studio. Come in, choose a piece of pottery, then design, decorate and paint. In just days your piece will be glazed, fired and ready for pick up.

One night getaway at Station Park

Enter to win Station Park`s Supersized Staycation for Valentine`s...a one-night stay at the Hyatt Station Park plus a $50 gift card to Twig`s Bistro, and a pair of tickets to two performances at The Depot...Phillip Phillips and Andy Grammer. Enter now to spoil your special someone; winner chosen on Feb. 13. Visit ShopAtStationPark.com, and click on the Happenings tab for the Staycation contest.

For more information on the fun at Station Park, visit www.shopatstationpark.com or find them on Instagram @ShopAtStationPark