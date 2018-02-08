Take a tour of the newest Oakwood Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oakwood Homes is expanding its newest community at Holbrook Farms, in Lehi, by offering a new collection of home styles – hip, urban and low-maintenance.

The new homes and floorplans – called the Carriage Collection – offer style and function at a slightly lower price.

Single-family homes, able to have up to 4 bedrooms

Ranging from 1,300 to 2,300 square feet, perfect for first-time homeowners or even those ready to downsize.

Low-maintenance living. Front yard landscaping and snow removal handled by HOA

Private backyards and outdoor decks and patios

Holbrook Farms is conveniently located just minutes from I-15, Thanksgiving Point, Traverse Mountain, and Utah’s “Silicone Slopes” tech corridor.

Grand Opening – Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11:30 to 2 pm. Visit Oakwood Homes at Holbrook Farms to tour beautifully designed model homes, and enjoy lunch (catered by Harmon’s), drinks and cookies (by Sodalicious), photo booth fun, and more. See for yourself the Oakwood difference.

For more information, visit OakwoodHomesCO.com or any model home in an Oakwood community.