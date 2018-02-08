× New app allows Utahns to skip checkout lines at some Walmart locations

Some Utah Walmart shoppers are now able to skip the checkout lines.

Walmart announced the Springville and Clinton supercenter stores just launched the “scan and go” feature.

This allows customers to scan items as they shop in the store using an app on their cell phones.

Shoppers then pay for the items using the app and show a digital receipt to an employee on the way out.

Walmart says this feature is also available at Sam’s Club locations nationwide.

iPhone: Download Walmart Scan & Go app for iPhone

Android: Download Walmart Scan & Go app for android