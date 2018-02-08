Beef Steak and Black Bean Soft Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound beef Bottom Round Steaks, cut 1/4 inch thick

1 cup salsa, divided

2 teaspoons chile powder

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt added black beans

8 small corn tortillas (5 to 6-inch diameter), warmed

1 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 medium ripe avocado, cut into 8 thin slices

1 lime, cut into 8 wedges

Combine 1/2 cup salsa, chile powder and 1 teaspoon cumin. Place beef Steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Combine 1 cup beans, remaining 1/2 cup salsa and remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin in medium microwave-safe bowl. Mash with fork into chunky paste. Cover and microwave on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes or until hot, stirring once. Keep warm.

Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot; remove from heat and coat with nonstick spray. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Cooking in batches, if necessary, place steaks in skillet (do not overcrowd) and cook 2 to 3 minutes for medium rare (145°) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.) Remove steaks from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining steaks.

Spread bean mixture evenly on tortillas. Cut steaks into 4 pieces each and divide evenly among tortillas. Top beef with remaining 1/2 cup beans, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, cilantro, avocado and lime wedge, as desired. Fold tortillas in half to serve.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com