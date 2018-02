× Southbound I-15 blocked in Clearfield due to crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah — All three lanes of I-15 are blocked due to a crash in Clearfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near mile post 650.

Drivers are using the right shoulder to bypass the scene of the crash, but traffic in the southbound lanes has backed to approximately 6000 S in Roy.

