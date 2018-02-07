Second teen who pleaded guilty to shooting Deserae Turner gets 15 years to life

LOGAN, Utah – A judge has sentenced the second teen who pleaded guilty to shooting Deserae Turner to the maximum sentence of 15 years to life Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Jayzon Decker, who was 16 at the time, helped 16-year-old Colter Danny Peterson lure Turner to a Smithfield trail last February with plans to kill her with a knife.

Peterson later told police they shot Turner in the back of the head, then left her to die in a snowy canal.

Decker pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated homicide and obstruction of justice back in December.

As part of a plea deal, the judge agreed to drop an aggravated robbery charge and three other charges for obstruction of justice.

A judge sentenced Peterson to 15 years to life in prison on Feb. 1, 2018.