Roads reopen after house fire in Sugar House, no one injured

SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities have reopened roads after a fire in Sugar House Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the house fire near 1900 S. 1300 E. at about 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews said the family who lives in the home could smell smoke coming from the basement and called 911.

They were concerned their 21-year-old son who lives downstairs might have been trapped.

Firefighters determined no one was down there and put out the flames.

Nearly 30 firefighters helped put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.